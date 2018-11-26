Scott's Socks, gathering clothes for those who need them, going province-wide

Scott's Socks started with one man noticing a small thing, but over the years the charitable initiative has grown.

When Scott MacTaggart, a licensed practical nurse, was working in the emergency department at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital he saw some people coming off the street didn't have the kind of socks that could keep their feet warm in winter.

"It's hard to just sit back and watch it all happen," said MacTaggart.

So he started gathering up warm socks for people who needed them. That was 2012. Over the years, the Scott's Socks program has expanded to include other warm clothes — boots and coats — and necessaries such as toiletries.

This year it has grown to include drop-off locations in Summerside and West Prince. MacTaggart gathers all year, then personally bags up the donations and delivers them in the first two weeks of December.

"People are very welcoming. I'll go in and they'll offer me a cup of coffee," he said.

"It's amazing. It's overwhelming in the best of ways."

