P.E.I. roads will be 'slick, very slippery' all day

As snow turns to rain in a winter storm rolling over Prince Edward Island Wednesday, drivers are being warned to remain vigilant.

Public schools on the Island made the call early to close for the day. There was only very light snow at 6 a.m., but heavy snow was already falling in parts of the Maritimes.

Holland College and UPEI are closed for the day. Health PEI is advising Islanders to call ahead to see if their medical appointments are still on.

Heavy snow started on the Island about 8 a.m. A wind warning is in effect for the whole province. Winds are expected to gust as high as 90 km/h in the morning. That will cause visibility problems in blowing snow.

About 10 centimetres of snow is expected for most of the Island before a changeover to rain in the afternoon. There will be less rain in West Prince, and therefore more snow.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there will be a risk of freezing rain in the changeover, and with the ground being cold the chance of icy conditions are higher.

"Whenever you get the ground that's cold and you get rain over top of that, even though it's not technically freezing rain, because the ground's cold it will freeze to it," said Simpkin.

"It's going to be slick, very slippery throughout the day."

Confederation Bridge has issued a wind warning advisory. Early flights at Charlottetown Airport were running on time, but the airport website is now showing some delays.

