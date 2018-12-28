Surprise Christmas cards show 'how something so little can be so meaningful'

Christmas and New Year's cards have been turning up in some unexpected places in Summerside, P.E.I., thanks to the work of a local teenager.

This is the third year 19-year-old Katie Stordy has taken it upon herself to hide the cards. The envelopes are simply labelled "To: Whoever finds me!"

Inside each card is a handwritten message of support.

"I think we forget how something so little can be so meaningful," said Stordy.

Each card comes with a handwritten message. (Submitted by Katie Stordie)

"To find that and just know that someone out there, even that you don't know, was thinking of you, and just wishing you a happy holiday season. It's heartwarming."

The project started with some cards around the local Superstore, but this year 150 cards have been spread around the city.

Helping others and herself

There is some cost involved in the project, she said, but that's not really the point.

"They're not super expensive cards. I just get them in the biggest pack I can find for the cheapest," said Stordy.

"For me it's what's written inside them that really counts."

'I couldn't stop smiling.' (Katie Stordie/Facebook)

Stordy said she has received a lot of good feedback about the cards.

And she believes she gets as much out of them as anyone.

"I was having a down day one of the times we went to hand them out and I swear by the end of it I couldn't stop smiling," she said.

Stordy will continue to go out hiding the cards until New Year's, so she advises people in Summerside to keep their eyes open.

