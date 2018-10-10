Hurricane Michael could bring heavy rain to P.E.I.

With Hurricane Michael expected to make landfall Wednesday along the Florida Panhandle, most likely as a major hurricane, many are wondering what it means for Prince Edward Island.

Parts of the Florida Panhandle are expected to see rain between 100 and 200 millimetres but local amounts there may exceed 300 millimetres in some areas, with hurricane-force winds and a storm surge of up to four metres.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland says P.E.I. could see heavy rain Thursday and Friday.

"Although the latest guidance keeps a post-tropical Michael well south of P.E.I., some of that storm's moisture may enhance the rainfall from another approaching storm system, a more typical fall storm, as it moves out of Ontario and through Quebec, Thursday through Friday," he said.

'I think our biggest impact here on the Island could be some heavier rain from this more garden-variety storm system, than a direct impact from Michael itself,' says Scotland. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"I think our biggest impact here on the Island could be some heavier rain from this more garden-variety storm system, than a direct impact from Michael itself, although a plume of tropical moisture well ahead of Michael does look to push far enough north to have some effect on P.E.I."

And how much rain can the Island expect? Scotland says that's hard to predict at this point.

"Some forecast models are hinting at rainfall amounts from 20 millimetres to over 40 millimetres possible Thursday through Friday although Michael's exact track is definitely not set in stone."

More P.E.I. news