Hurricane Lee forecast to lose strength as it approaches Atlantic Canada

Atlantic Canadians can expect to feel the impact of Hurricane Lee this weekend but it is not forecast to be a repeat of post-tropical storm Fiona last year, which caused widespread devastation.

"It doesn't look like it will be bringing anything near the strength of Fiona, so that is the good news, if it does make impact in the Maritimes," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"However, a lot of rain will be associated with this system."

Lee is currently a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds just under 200 km/h, moving in a northwesterly direction to the north of Puerto Rico. Over the next 24 hours it is expected to intensify and turn to the north on a line straight toward western Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

While the track is concerning, Lee is not expected to pack the same wind strength as Fiona. Winds will begin to ease with its northward turn.

Fiona had sustained wind speeds of 220 km/h as far north as the Carolinas. The current forecast for Lee at that latitude is something closer to 150.

"There is so much uncertainty with Lee, but I think, as we know, we need to be prepared for these," said Simpkin.

Lee has been a Category 5 storm, and while it may not bring big winds next week, it will likely bring a lot of water, she said.