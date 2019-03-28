Guild will have blast from the past this fall
Singalong Jubilee, based on a popular CBC show from decades ago, will be part of Guild's 2019 lineup
Singalong Jubilee was one of the most popular music shows on CBC television in the 1960s and '70s, and launched the careers of people like Anne Murray and Catherine McKinnon.
Audiences will get to experience some of that again in a new show at The Guild in Charlottetown.
From Aug. 30 to Oct. 12, Singalong Jubilee will take the stage starring Julien Kitsen of Stratford, P.E.I.
"It's going to be a theatrical celebration with all of the music, so much of the history of the show," said director Geordie Brown.
"We think there's some nostalgia there."
The show will also feature Islander Andrew Murray, Rebecca McCauley, and Canadian theatre veteran Charlotte Moore.
The 2019 lineup for The Guild was announced Thursday. It includes familiar favourites such as Anne & Gilbert: The Musical as well children's shows Disney's Little Mermaid Jr. and Madagascar Jr.
Other new shows at The Guild are the sketch comedy Meanwhile in Ward 16, the one-woman show Here's to 40, and the Ross Family Ceilidh.
With files from Angela Walker
