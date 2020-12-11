Price of furnace oil up slightly on P.E.I.

Some Islanders will be paying a little more to heat their homes.

The minimum price for furnace oil was up $0.01 on Friday in the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The maximum price for furnace oil is now $0.78 per litre.

There was no change to the price of gas or diesel.

Prices for regular unleaded gasoline will range from $1.00 to $1.01 per litre.

The maxim price set for diesel is $1.10 per litre.

