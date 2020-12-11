Price of furnace oil up slightly on P.E.I.
Some Islanders will be paying a little more to heat their homes.
No change to gas or diesel prices
Some Islanders will be paying a little more to heat their homes.
The minimum price for furnace oil was up $0.01 on Friday in the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The maximum price for furnace oil is now $0.78 per litre.
There was no change to the price of gas or diesel.
Prices for regular unleaded gasoline will range from $1.00 to $1.01 per litre.
The maxim price set for diesel is $1.10 per litre.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.