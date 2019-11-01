5 fun things to do this weekend on P.E.I.

Grab your sweaters and your hot beverages — cozy season has arrived. And with it, there are plenty of fun indoor activities to keep you warm and busy on P.E.I.

Here are just a few things on offer this weekend.

Weave like a boss

If cozy is your game, Charlottetown's Small Print Boardgame Café is hosting a weaving for beginners event this Saturday.

Participants will walk away from the event having learned the basics of weaving on a wooden frame loom, how to wrap a loom and practise some basic techniques. They also get to keep a modern woven wall hanging to put up at home.

Each participant will also receive their own basic weaving kit to take home to continue with the craft. A variety of yarns and fibres to create and finish your design will also be provided.

The event runs from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets are $65. For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

Learn how to be your own handy person

The City of Charlottetown is aiming to help people figure out how to repair their old household items this weekend. (WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock)

Charlottetown will be hosting its third annual Fix It Fair.

The free event will include a repair café and workshops that will give Islanders the opportunity to hone their practical repair skills while keeping the environment in mind. This year's theme is waste reduction.

One of the event's aims this year is to teach Islanders how to repair household items that may have otherwise been destined for the landfill.

The event is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the West Royalty Community Centre. For more information check out the event's Facebook page.

Island to Island

The P.E.I. Farm Centre is asking Islanders to join them on Saturday evening in contributing to relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

For Islanders looking to help out, the event aims to give people a more detailed sense of the challenges facing Bahamians following the devastating storm, and what people from P.E.I. can do.

Organizers are asking that people attending leave a donation at the centre's relief trailer located at the intersection of Allen and University. The event starts at 5 p.m. with an information session and will wrap up with a networking party from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring DJ Dekz.

It's never too late for Halloween

The Haviland Club is hosting a haunting Halloween party on Friday night in Charlottetown. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

If you're not ready to put away your costume just yet, you're in luck! The Haviland Club is hosting a haunting Halloween party on Friday night in Charlottetown.

The party promises food, music, and a glance into your future, if you're game, with some tarot readings. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Members are able to snag tickets for $10, but non-members are also encouraged to join in on the fun and can get tickets for $20. For more information visit the event's Facebook page.

Swing your partner

The Old Triangle will be hosting a ceilidh on Saturday night. (The Old Triangle/Facebook)

The Old Triangle will be hosting a ceilidh on Saturday night with no cover!

Islanders are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes along with a gaggle of friends. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event runs until 11 p.m.

For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

