Snow falls in western P.E.I., drivers warned to be cautious

Snow has arrived in parts of P.E.I. and drivers are being warned to watch road conditions in some areas.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Harvest18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Harvest18</a> just keeps giving......... we might finish up by Christmas <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/adwuxkMLga">pic.twitter.com/adwuxkMLga</a> —@MorganSmallman There are salt trucks and plows on the roads in West Prince this morning with reports of snow in the area including Summerside and Tignish.

"While wet flurries were expected today across the Island, strong westerly winds ushered in cooler air out of New Brunswick dropping temperatures a few degrees cooler than anticipated for areas up west," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Snow quickly accumulated as it fell in parts of western P.E.I. early Thursday morning. (Heather Veniot Buote/Facebook)

"With morning temperatures forecasted to be in the low single digits all it took was for the mercury to dip just a degree or two cooler than expected for showers to fall as wet, accumulating snow."

John Brady said the flurries, which began just before 6 a.m. covered everything with a blanket of white as the temperature dropped to just below freezing. (Submitted by John Brady) Drivers are being asked to use extra caution on their morning commute.

Environment Canada said snowfall could amount to 5 centimetres over western sections of P.E.I. with a winds from the west gusting up to 50 km/h.

Drivers in western parts of P.E.I. were cautioned to be careful driving in the first snow of the season, as shown in this picture from Summerside. (Marla Swan/Facebook) "Temperatures will peak in the low to mid single digits today with the risk for more wet flurries and rain showers across all three counties. Westerly winds will also be cold and gusty," said Scotland.

