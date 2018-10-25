Snow falls in western P.E.I., drivers warned to be cautious
Snow flurries expected to end by noon
Snow has arrived in parts of P.E.I. and drivers are being warned to watch road conditions in some areas.
There are salt trucks and plows on the roads in West Prince this morning with reports of snow in the area including Summerside and Tignish.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Harvest18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Harvest18</a> just keeps giving......... we might finish up by Christmas <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/adwuxkMLga">pic.twitter.com/adwuxkMLga</a>—@MorganSmallman
"While wet flurries were expected today across the Island, strong westerly winds ushered in cooler air out of New Brunswick dropping temperatures a few degrees cooler than anticipated for areas up west," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.
"With morning temperatures forecasted to be in the low single digits all it took was for the mercury to dip just a degree or two cooler than expected for showers to fall as wet, accumulating snow."
Environment Canada said snowfall could amount to 5 centimetres over western sections of P.E.I. with a winds from the west gusting up to 50 km/h.