Get tested, unvaccinated Charlottetown Rural students and staff told
10 cases linked to schools outbreak
P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer is encouraging Charlottetown Rural staff and students who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to get tested.
Dr. Heather Morrison made the recommendation at a briefing Monday as the province deals with its first outbreak in schools.
"It's not necessary for all students and staff to be tested if they do not have symptoms," said Morrison.
"Charlottetown Rural High School staff and students who are not fully vaccinated — which is two doses plus 14 days — or those who are identified as close contacts by public health, should be tested."
There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., including eight at West Royalty Elementary School and two at Charlottetown Rural. No link has been established between the cases at the two schools.
Morrison is expecting more cases will be identified in connection with this outbreak.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?