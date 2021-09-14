Get tested, unvaccinated Charlottetown Rural students and staff told

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer is encouraging Charlottetown Rural staff and students who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to get tested.

Dr. Heather Morrison made the recommendation at a briefing Monday as the province deals with its first outbreak in schools.

"It's not necessary for all students and staff to be tested if they do not have symptoms," said Morrison.

"Charlottetown Rural High School staff and students who are not fully vaccinated — which is two doses plus 14 days — or those who are identified as close contacts by public health, should be tested."

There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., including eight at West Royalty Elementary School and two at Charlottetown Rural. No link has been established between the cases at the two schools.

Morrison is expecting more cases will be identified in connection with this outbreak.