Take a look inside this P.E.I. cannabis company as it prepares for legalization

With a week until recreational cannabis becomes legal on Oct. 17, one P.E.I. supplier is scrambling to get its products ready for stores.

The products are being packaged and readied for shipping to stores to be available for customers waiting to make purchases legally.

Canada's Island Garden has been growing and selling medicinal marijuana to Canadians for two years. The company now has a new recreational division and brand called FIGR. They have agreements with P.E.I. and Nova Scotia to sell their products in those provinces.

Chief executive officer Edwin Jewell said the company's three strands of cannabis are stockpiled and ready to go.

Getting it all packaged has them scrambling to meet this first deadline.

"Because it's the first time for us using all this packaging, it's having that available, not being held up with trucks, or with customs, and just having the product here. None of it's been here any sooner than it needed to be Some of it's arriving at the last minute."

Jewell said the company hasn't committed to supplying any more cannabis than it's certain it can produce even if the demand is there.

​FIGR has promised 1,000 kilograms to Island stores over the next year and about the same to Nova Scotia.

"We haven't reached out too far just yet, because we know that the amount of cannabis we have to offer for sale will look after P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. We're just making sure we get them looked after first before we go further."

