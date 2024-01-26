'Significant development' in 35-year-old cold case expected today

Charlottetown police say there's been an 'unexpected development' in the unsolved killing of Byron Carr in 1988.

Charlottetown police will hold a news conference Friday to make an announcement about the killing of Byron Carr 35 years ago.

CBC P.E.I. will livestream that news conference, scheduled for 1 p.m., and you will be able to watch it here.

Carr, a 36-year-old school teacher, was strangled to death in his home on Lapthorne Avenue in the early morning hours of Nov. 11, 1988. Police have said they believe Carr had consensual sex with a young man he brought home, and believe that man is his killer.

CBC News took an in-depth look at Carr's life and the case in 2018. Watch it here:

Byron Carr's murder unsolved after 30 years Duration 3:06 Byron Carr was strangled to death in the bedroom of his Charlottetown home in 1988. It's one of the only cold cases on P.E.I. in modern history. CBC's Sally Pitt looks back at Carr's life and his unsolved murder.

Based on a profile created of the killer, he is believed to be in his late 50s today.

The case is P.E.I.'s only unsolved homicide of recent times. After lying dormant for years, it was reopened in 2007, and police have made several announcements since.

In reopening the case, police were pinning their hopes on advances in DNA technology, and in particular evidence gathered from underwear found in Carr's home, which police believe belonged to the killer.

Byron Carr was 36 years old when he was strangled to death in his Charlottetown home. (CBC)

Police also believe they know the identity of an accomplice after the fact in the killing, a man who has since died.

Police have not shared any details about what information will be released Friday.