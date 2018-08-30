'I just love to bake': Baking show contestant proud to represent P.E.I.

While a P.E.I. woman won't learn for weeks if she's the winner of CBC's The Great Canadian Baking Show, Wendy McIsaac says she was very proud to represent her province on the baking show

"It was a very intense experience," McIsaac told CBC P.E.I.: Island Morning host Mitch Cormier. "But I told myself to go and just really enjoy every single moment because at the end of the day, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

The Cornwall woman said she was chosen to be on the second season of the show after sending in application and doing an audition in Halifax.

"I went and I brought some baking and did some baking and then I went home and baked some more and then I waited."

Baker for life

McIsaac has been baking as long as she can remember.

"I think it was something that my mother, she did all the time," she said.

Each week, the bakers competed in three separate challenges: the signature bake, the technical bake and the showstopper. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

McIsaac said despite her mother spending so much time in the kitchen cooking and baking from scratch to keep nine children fed, she still enjoyed it.

"I think in all that busyness, I think I saw the joy she had in doing it and the joy she had in seeing us enjoy it so I think I was very drawn to that."

A late-night baker, McIsaac said it was hard to adjust to baking on the show during the day with others around.

"I say to everybody — I'm a poetry-maker and a booty-shaker and midnight baker because there's something really lovely about baking late at night. There's a peacefulness about it. There's a zen about it that I really enjoy."

Learn and adapt

On the show, McIsaac and the nine other amateur bakers from across Canada had to learn to bake in a tent in unfamiliar kitchens with unfamiliar equipment.

I love to bake bread, I love to bake to pies. I love to bake squares. I just love to bake — Wendy McIsaac

"You had to learn and adapt very quickly."

She said while that was unfamiliar, she was able to incorporate some local ingredients into her baking.

The bakers competed in a series of themed challenges which focus on skill and creativity, with one baker sent home each week.

Cakes and cupcakes

While she has no speciality and loves to bake everything, McIsaac said she is known for her cakes and cupcakes.

"I love to bake bread, I love to bake to pies. I love to bake squares. I just love to bake."

While she is willing to share recipes, McIsaac said she usually tweaks them to show people how it's done.

The amateur baker said there is always a camaraderie​ among bakers which was no different on the show.

"I've made some friends that truly, I have no doubt, our friendships will last my lifetime."

The second season of The Great Canadian Baking Show will premier Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBC.

