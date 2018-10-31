P.E.I. PCs to choose new leader Feb. 9

The Progressive Conservative Party of P.E.I. has announced it will hold its next leadership convention on Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

In September the party's current leader, James Aylward, announced he will step down once a new leader is chosen.

Besides voting in-person at the convention, the party announced members will also be able to cast ballots by phone or online.

"We're especially excited that this will be the first leadership convention in Prince Edward Island history to use electronic voting in a pioneering step forward in interactive democracy," party spokesperson Michael Drake said in a news release issued by the party.

The party said members who choose to vote electronically or by phone will be issued secure PIN numbers.

Vote will use ranked ballot

The party said it would use a ranked ballot system for voting, which it had planned to do at its last convention in October 2017. However only two candidates came forward in that race, meaning a ranked ballot wasn't required.

PC MLA James Aylward (left) was chosen over his caucus colleague Brad Trivers at the party's last leadership convention on Oct. 20, 2017. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

The party said it has lowered the entry fee for candidates from the previous $10,000 to $7,500, and it clarified that candidates will be required to follow new provincial rules around political donations.

Under those rules, donations to leadership campaigns will only be allowed to be made by individuals (no corporate or union donations), and a donation limit of $3,000 per year, per party is in place.

The party said it has also decreased the spending limit for leadership hopefuls to $25,000 per campaign, down from the $45,000 limit in place in 2017.

Aylward lacked 'connection with Islanders'

Aylward was named party leader on Oct. 20, 2017, defeating fellow caucus member Brad Trivers.

"It has become clear to me over the past couple of months that despite my best efforts, I have not been able to make a strong enough connection with Islanders," Aylward told reporters less than a year later, announcing his decision to step down.

Recent polls from Corporate Research Associates have shown the PCs in third place among voting intentions of Islanders, behind the Liberals and the Green Party.

There is speculation a provincial election could be called in the spring, although according to the province's legislated fixed election date, the next election isn't supposed to happen until the fall of 2019.

According to the legislation if there's a federal election at that time (as is expected), P.E.I.'s election is supposed to be put off until spring 2020.

A number of potential leadership candidates for the PCs have expressed their intention to run for the position. However, all eight sitting PC MLAs released a statement Sept. 19 saying none of them would seek the position.

Aylward said he will stay on as an MLA and will run in the next election.