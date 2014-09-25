Resort municipality, Parks Canada in disagreement over Cavendish Grove sign

Parks Canada hopes to install a trilingual sign aimed at reconciliation at Cavendish Grove, despite a disagreement with the local resort municipality about its size.

Parks Canada said installing the sign is part of the national commitment toward Indigenous reconciliation. The proposed 144-square-foot sign would have text in Mi'kmaw, English and French.

"The sign was prepared as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to Indigenous Peoples in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action (13 to 17) on Language and Culture," Parks Canada said in a statement.

The resort municipality is comprised of the communities of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico. Mayor Matthew Jelley said the council supports the reason for the proposed sign, but its size goes against a municipal bylaw — which permits structures of only 32 square feet, in order to cut down on visual clutter in the area.

The council is willing to listen to a request for reconsideration over the size, he said.

"Council had offered to work with them, recognizing the importance of the sign and what they were trying to accomplish, and actually granted an exceptional exemption up to 80 square feet. But, there's no way under our bylaw to get to 144 square feet."

Jelley said the push for appropriate signage has been an issue in the Cavendish area for the past 30 years.

"Parks Canada has been involved with our planning board and with our signage review processes for 30 years, including a comprehensive review about three years ago."

Size must follow federal specifications

Parks Canada said the sign must follow the specifications outlined in the government's Federal Identity Program. That's why it was designed to be 144 square feet.

"The sign for Cavendish Grove has been designed for 30km/hour traffic for legibility. Therefore, it is not possible to reduce the size of this sign.

"Character font size and spacing is based on the viewing distance and traffic speed to ensure legibility."

Parks Canada said it is engaged in ongoing communication with the resort municipality about the proposed sign.

