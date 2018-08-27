P.E.I. man says construction on Tryon bridge too late after 3 punctured tires

A P.E.I. man says the construction on an old bridge in Tryon is coming a little too late, after loose boards and broken nails punctured three of his car tires.

Andrew MacKay lives nearby and crosses the bridge every day on his way to work.

MacKay said earlier this month, the tire on his family vehicle was punctured after crossing the Tryon River bridge.

Since then, he says he's punctured two other tires while crossing the bridge.

"We actually pulled over to the side of the road and we heard this clinking noise, and we pulled over and heard the air hissing out," said MacKay of the third time he damaged a tire on the bridge.

'It's very, very slippery'

'I would expect more preventative maintenance would be done on a wooden top bridge like that,' says MacKay. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

MacKay said it's a concern that many residents in the area share.

"There's been accidents on the bridge. It's very, very slippery when it's wet."

He said it's common to find rotten boards and nails sticking out of the bridge. ​

"I would expect more preventative maintenance would be done on a wooden-top bridge like that."

Piece of history

'It's not a very nice feeling certainly and makes you wonder why that's happening? Why is the bridge in such poor condition?' says MacKay. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

MacKay said despite his safety concerns, the bridge is a historic piece of the town which he thinks is important to maintain.

"I love the fact that we have a beautiful wooden bridge like this in the community and it is a very historic area, so I'd certainly like to see that historic component maintained."

He said while he could take another route to work, commuting via the bridge is faster.

"That adds time on, it adds kilometres on and to be honest I actually enjoy taking this way in the morning."

Bridge deck replacement

MacKay's hope was that there would be public consultation before any work was done.

In an email statement to CBC News, the province said it had reviewed the bridge and will be replacing the bridge deck this week.

"I'd just really like to see some improvements made to it, and obviously the safety component is huge. We have three young kids. We travel it daily," MacKay said.

