P.E.I. toddler who was in hospital for swallowed battery is home

Just one week ago, two-year-old Harley Roberts accidentally swallowed a button battery, the type used for some kinds of remote controls.

Shortly after swallowing the battery, last Tuesday, the toddler was taken to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax for emergency surgery.

Her family wasn't sure what the toddler's recovery would look like.

The acid from the battery had burned the lining of her esophagus and two holes at the top of her stomach where it was lodged.

'It's very scary'

It's been a scary week for the family according to Alicia Roberts, Harley's mom. For a while, Harley wasn't able to drink or eat anything.

"It's bad enough to know that there's a battery stuck inside of her somewhere but then to see the actual damage that happens when something like that gets lodged it's very scary for sure," Roberts said.

Doctors were unsure of how well Harley would recover. The damage to her insides was serious and the battery had been lodged close to her heart.

"I think that was probably the scariest thing for me because as soon as [the doctor] showed us the pictures, I had to look away because it was very sad. Anyone's esophagus should be nice and pink and hers was like brown."

Harley goes home

Doctors have been closely monitoring the two-year-old, which meant the family had to spend Christmas in the hospital, but since Monday, Harley has made a remarkable recovery.

The holes in her esophagus have healed. Before, Harley was only able to get nutrients from an IV. Now, the toddler can have liquids on her own.

Harley takes a walk around the IWK on Christmas day. 'We had an amazing Christmas and cherished our time together as a family,' says her mom, Alicia Roberts. (Submitted by Alicia Roberts )

On Wednesday, doctors determined that Harley was recovering well enough to be able to go home.

"I was so excited for her and I kept telling her, 'Oh we get to go home! and she was really excited too," Roberts said.

Harley's older sister Alexis said she was also excited to have her sister home.

"I love that she's home and I love that she's out of the hospital."

Recovery ahead

Since they arrived home Thursday, the family has finally been able to have the Christmas they planned for.

But Harley's recovery isn't over yet.

Alicia Roberts (left) plays with her daughters Harley and Alexis (right) in their home after arriving home from the hospital. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

She'll be on some medication for the next month and could be on a liquid diet for a few weeks or more — depending on how fast her body recovers.

Harley also has upcoming appointments to check for any scarring inside.

But for now — Roberts said she's just happy to see her little girl acting like her old self again.

More P.E.I. news