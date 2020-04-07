P.E.I. to provide COVID-19 update

The provincial government will be providing an update on it's response to COVID-19 at 4:15 p.m. AT.

In an earlier news briefing on Wednesday, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the province. She also announced nine new recovered cases, bringing the total case count to 24, with 7 cases recovered.

All 24 cases in P.E.I. have been international travels and Morrison said there are currently no indicators that there is widespread community transmission.

In Tuesday's government news briefing, Premier Dennis King was joined by Minister of Fisheries and Communities Jamie Fox who spoke about concerns relating to the spring lobster fishing season, scheduled to begin April 30.

Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning Brad Trivers was also present Tuesday and addressed the status of home learning initiatives and emergency child-care for essential workers.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

