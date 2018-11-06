House fire in central P.E.I. causes 'catastrophic damage,' prompts response from 5 fire departments

Crews from five different fire departments spent hours Monday night and Tuesday morning putting out a house fire in South Freetown.

Kinkora fire Chief Johnny Dugay said his department got a call about the fire on Drummond Road after 9 p.m. Monday night. Crews thought they had managed to put it out completely, but they were back on scene around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports of subsequent flare-ups.

"It's an older home that was built a long time ago and had a lot of places for the fire to hide. There was also a lot of sawdust used for insulation so that's holding heat and causing fire to flare up after we think we have it out," Dugay said.

It was a gruelling day for fire crews. Dugay said 26 members from his department alone were on scene Monday night, 16 of which returned Tuesday morning to work in the chilling rain.

"Our guys are very tired and the logistics of having five departments here last night, getting water coming from sources that weren't going to run out was a challenge."

5 departments on scene

RCMP confirmed with CBC that there was someone in the house, but they managed to escape the fire unharmed. Fire crews are not yet sure what caused the fire.

Johnny Dugay, Kinkora fire chief, says it's been an exhausting day for workers who also had to deal with cold temperatures and rain. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

According to Dugay, four other fire departments — Kensington, New London, Borden-Carleton and Crapaud — were called to the scene to bring water.

Crews were able to retrieve some furniture with sentimental value, but Dugay said, most things were too damaged to save.

"There's catastrophic damage."

'A low time right now'

Ronnie Drummond lives next door and said it was his brother living in the house but it once belonged to his parents and was where he and his brothers lived as a family.

"It's hard to come up with words right now but, it's a low time right now."

Ronnie Drummond looks on at his family home as crews work to put out the fire. Drummond says his brother was living in the home by himself but made it out safely. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Drummond said it's been a hard day for his whole family.

"It's a house and the contents and the memories is the big thing. You know, it's hard," he said.

"Very sad. It stood here for so long, now it's gone. I guess that's the way things go sometimes."

Photos, house gone

While he's happy that some furniture was rescued, other items like family photos and his mothers cross stitching will be missed.

"Some of it belonged to my great-great grandmother. Just keepsakes I guess, remember the people that's not with us anymore," Drummond said.

But even though the house will likely need to be torn down and removed, Drummond said he's glad his brother is safe.

The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.