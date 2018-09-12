P.E.I. shutting down major piece of PNP immigration program

The P.E.I. government will no longer accept applications from immigrants looking to set up a business in the province in exchange for immediate permanent residency.

The government announced the closure of the entrepreneur stream of the Provincial Nominee Program Wednesday morning.

"We recognized the need for greater scrutiny of our immigration programs," said Economic Development Minister Chris Palmer in a news release.

Palmer said it is clear there are concerns about the entrepreneur program, and so government decided to eliminate it entirely.

There will be one final draw for the program on Sept. 20, with a maximum of 10 applicants selected. That last draw, said government, is to provide adequate notice.

Entrepreneurs can still apply

While the entrepreneur stream is closed, there are still opportunities for entrepreneur immigrants to come to P.E.I.

The difference is the entrepreneurs will not be granted immediate permanent residency. The business must be shown to be successful and continuously operating for at least a year. The government said this is in line with other jurisdictions across the country.

P.E.I. has aggressively pursued immigrants over the last decade. In 2017 immigration helped make P.E.I. the fastest growing province in the country.