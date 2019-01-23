Skip to Main Content
P.E.I.'s brilliant backyard rinks: Your photos
Photos

P.E.I.'s brilliant backyard rinks: Your photos

We asked for your rink photos and Islanders sent plenty of pictures of their unique and awesome rinks.

Islanders shared their photos over the week of their beautiful, unique rinks

      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us