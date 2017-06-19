River Clyde Pageant sells out in record time

The River Clyde Pageant in New Glasgow, P.E.I., has sold out for performances this year in record time.

The pageant is an outdoor theatre production performed by community members and artists that started in 2016.

The performances often deal with themes of environmental stewardship and the natural world using stilt walkers, choirs and large- and small-scale puppets.

"It's an event that is quite magical and has, I think, also become quite beloved in the community of New Glasgow," said Megan Stewart, producer and director of the River Clyde Pageant.

Tickets sold out in record time

Organizers accept donations for the show but don't actually charge for any of the five performances. But since there's limited space, Stewart said people need to reserve tickets to secure a spot.

Those tickets were claimed quickly this year.

"It's just crazy," Stewart said. "We put tickets on sale on our website the morning of July 4th and 30 hours later they were all gone. All 500."

The pageant is always looking for volunteers. (CBC Arts)

Stewart said the record is likely because of the growing popularity of the show among Islanders who are often involved in the production.

"I think we are creating something that is created by and created for the local community," she said.

"To be able to see the local community embrace it so fully and want to be in attendance and want to show up for this and participate in this event, that's so important to us and that's so affirming in terms of why we make this thing."

Pageant looking for volunteers

For anyone eager to see the show this year but didn't reserve a ticket, Stewart said not to worry.

The pageant is always looking for volunteers, who are invited to take in the show before or after working or to come see it another night.

"We do have a need for a lot of volunteers to make this production happen and the volunteer roles are anything from helping with parking to helping with the box office or serving up the meal that follows every performance," she said.

