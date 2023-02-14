P.E.I. reports 2 more deaths due to COVID-19

Two more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I., according to weekly statistics released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

That brings the total of COVID-19 deaths in the province so far in 2023 to 10.

In total, 92 people have died of COVID-related causes on P.E.I. since the start of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 79 in the province, up from 60 the week before. Eight people were in hospital with COVID-19, up from two.

The average number of tests per day was 97, with nearly 12 per cent coming back positive.