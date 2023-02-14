P.E.I. reports 2 more deaths due to COVID-19
Two more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I., according to statistics released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.
Number of confirmed cases rises to 79, up from 60 the week before
Two more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I., according to weekly statistics released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.
That brings the total of COVID-19 deaths in the province so far in 2023 to 10.
In total, 92 people have died of COVID-related causes on P.E.I. since the start of the pandemic.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 79 in the province, up from 60 the week before. Eight people were in hospital with COVID-19, up from two.
The average number of tests per day was 97, with nearly 12 per cent coming back positive.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?