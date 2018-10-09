17 fatalities 'too many' on P.E.I. roads, say RCMP

RCMP say 2018 is on track to be one of the worst for road fatalities in recent years and they're trying to find out why.

In the last decade, 13.2 people on average have died on Island roads annually, but in the last few years that number has been on the rise.

There were 18 deaths in 2015. That number dropped over the next two years but is climbing up again. With more than two months left in 2018, 17 people have already died.

"We'd certainly like to see them trending down as they seem to be in a lot of jurisdictions," said Staff-Sgt. Kevin Baillie​.

Looking for patterns

"Considering the population of Prince Edward Island is just approximately 155,000, 17 fatalities in a year is much too many and I think the vast majority of these collisions were preventable."

Police don't count medical reasons when looking at road fatalities and several incidents this year are still being investigated.

The numbers have prompted RCMP to take a closer look at the causes, but Baillie said the trouble is finding what those deaths have in common.

"Looking at the statistics, there doesn't seem to be any common causes," he said.

That's why RCMP have a crime analyst with the Criminal Intelligence Service of Prince Edward Island looking at the data in an attempt to pinpoint common locations and causes of the deaths.

Baillie said a full report will be coming in the next few months to determine how much distraction, impairment or location was a factor.

Improvement over decades

According to the province, Island road safety has made a lot of progress over the years.

In the 1980s, an average of 25.7 people died every year on Island roads. That number has steadily declined, in spite of a 40 per cent increase in the number of licensed drivers.

"There's been improvements over years in terms of road safety but at the same time any fatality is a tragedy to the community," said Graham Miner, director of P.E.I.'s Highway Safety Division.

Even with the general decrease, Miner said there are a number of education and enforcement programs in place to combat highway deaths.

And RCMP say teams will be on the road for the next few months dedicated to traffic enforcement, especially in residential and school zones.

