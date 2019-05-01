Dozens rally for workers' rights in Charlottetown

Dozens rallied in downtown Charlottetown Wednesday to support migrant workers, workers with disabilities and workers experiencing gender inequality.

The rally was organized by the P.E.I. Action Team for Migrant Worker Rights, a volunteer group that's part of the Cooper Institute.

"Regardless of where we live, where we come from, our skin colour, gender, disabilities or beliefs, everyone deserves a decent job with the universal services, fair wages and protection," said co-organizer Hannah Gehrels to the crowd.

The event also featured speakers from the P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, and the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities.

More supports wanted for migrant workers

Organizer Paola Flores said there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to protect migrant workers.

Paola Flores said migrant workers are often put in positions where they are tied to a single employer, have limited means to permanent residency and often cannot advocate for themselves. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Flores said many workers don't have access to benefits or health care and some struggle to make ends meet or find a place to live.

"In rural communities, [it's] very hard finding good housing [to] provide for the workers," she said.

Flores said migrant workers are often put in positions where they are tied to a single employer, have limited means to permanent residency and often cannot advocate for themselves.

She said she's hopeful the incoming government will make workers' rights a priority.

