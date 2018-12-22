Steady rain, mild temperatures cause minor flooding across P.E.I.

Steady rainfall and mild temperatures leading to melting snow caused some localized flooding across P.E.I. Saturday.

Temperatures rose into the double digits and about 25 millimetres of rain fell. There were also strong winds.

Almost two feet of water on the road

Const. Jamie Parsons with Queens District RCMP said that's led to some messy roads, including some flooding on Brackley Point Road.

Crews work to clear this roadside ditch on Brackley Point road to avoid flooding. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

There was upwards of two feet of water on that road, Parsons said.

He said road workers have been quick to respond to the flooding. Crews came out with heavy machinery to clear excess snow from ditches.

Here’s a look at Brackley Point Road. Just spoke with Department of Highway workers, they have heavier equipment on the way to help clear some ditches. They report similar issue in places on the Winsloe road. Roads are still open to traffic but please use caution. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/2ZQzjehE60">pic.twitter.com/2ZQzjehE60</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

"The ditch is still filled with snow [and] just can't drainage the rain properly and there's water overflowing onto the roadway," he said.

Reduced visibility

Parsons said there have also been reports of localized flooding in Winsloe.

Fog also developed from all of the rain and melting snow, causing reduced visibility.

