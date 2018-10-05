No overnight toll collector starting this Sunday on Confederation Bridge

Starting this Sunday, there will be no toll-booth operator working overnight at the Confederation Bridge between P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

Typically, Strait Crossing, the company that manages the bridge, has always had one dedicated toll collector in a booth that can accept cash.

Keith Sigsworth, the toll-traffic supervisor said one of the reasons for the change is that fewer drivers are using cash.

"We have very few cash sales throughout the night … traffic is light at that time of the night and as I say once you get by midnight, cash sales are pretty much non-existent."

Cash still viable

Sigsworth said commuters will still be able to pay with cash if they are leaving the Island between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He said there will be a dedicated cash-only lane, which drivers wanting to pay with cash can use.

Sigsworth says while the bridge won't have an operator at the toll booth, if a driver wants to pay cash, they can pick up a phone and call a worker to come to the toll booth and take the payment. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"If [an attendant is] not right in the booth at that particular time you pull in, there's a telephone there, where you can just pick up the receiver and call bridge control which is just 30 seconds away, and they can assist you," he said.

Sigsworth said the company attempted going completely cashless and automated for a few weeks in December, but some drivers still wanted the option.

Sigsworth says the new policy will be in place over the winter until June 1st. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

He said the company will monitor how this works over the winter and make any adjustments if need be.

"I don't think you'll see a big change in the way the toll plaza is operated at night. This is not meant to be an inconvenience to anybody."

Sigsworth said they'll have an operator at the booth to take cash again beginning June 1st.

