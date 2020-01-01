For love of the levee: New Year's Day tradition draws huge crowds in P.E.I.
Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry had to shut her levee down before all visitors could enter
Long lineups didn't seem to deter the spirits of people waiting to meet and greet a variety of government officials and community representatives at P.E.I. levees on New Year's Day.
Some people spent Jan. 1 going to various locations, shaking hands and enjoying refreshments as a way to celebrate the new year.
Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry had to shut down her levee before everyone could get in.
"Those who were turned away, sorry about that, but that's the reality of it. I enjoyed meeting everyone that came through," she said.
Perry said about 750 people attended her levee at Government House in Charlottetown and called the turnout amazing, but she had to end the festivities early to visit five other levees that were expecting her.
She said the warmer weather made it easier to travel and take part in the annual tradition.
Evelyn Monkley said it's an honour to take part in the levees and meet government officials. She and her husband, Errol, go to multiple levees every year.
She said it's not just about meeting officials, but also the people you run into in the lineups.
"It's the togetherness and all the people getting together, and seeing people you haven't seen for years," she said.
Errol Monkley said the lineups seem to get longer each year.
"I'm old-fashioned. I think it's great, I think it's a good idea" he said.
The commanding officer of the Prince Edward Island Regiment, Lt.-Col. Glenn Moriarity, was in the receiving line at the Queen Charlotte Armoury in Charlottetown, which had more than 200 visitors within the first 30 minutes.
The levee featured seafood chowder, other refreshments and the regiment brass band played upbeat music to keep people entertained.
Moriarity said levees are a long standing tradition in P.E.I. and he's glad the regiment has a chance to connect with people.
"It's a good way for people to meet one another on New Year's Day, wish everybody a happy new year and start the year off on a really good foot," he said.
