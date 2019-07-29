Residents settling into new manor in Montague

Residents of the old Riverview Manor in Montague, P.E.I., are finally getting a chance to settle into their new home following years of discussion and delays.

Shelley Connick, an administrator of long-term care with the province, said the move from the 52-year-old manor to the new $15 million facility has gone smoothly.

"It was a wonderful experience to see the residents come through the door. It was a very organized and seamless event," Connick said.

"Just their eyes would open in wonderment really at this beautiful open bright spacious living area that they were coming to."

Old facility built in 1967

Residents were officially moved at the end of June following weeks of moving equipment "bit by bit," with staff having to stay organized to make the transition easier.

The manor has all new beds, wider hallways and bigger rooms to help residents move around. Connick said the updates are a big improvement compared to the old facility.

"The building was aged and when buildings were built 50 years ago, 60 years ago, things were different," she said.

Owned and operated by Health PEI, the old 49-bed long-term care facility was first opened in November 1967.

Connick said so far, the feedback from residents and their family members on the new manor has been positive.

"They're loving their new environment and they seem to have adapted very quickly," Connick said.

"People maybe who ... didn't venture out of the room as much in the previous building, they're coming out more now."

