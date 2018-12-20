How one P.E.I. school became a home for the Muslim community

Alhadi Abusneena walks up the path toward Stratford Elementary with wrapped gifts and bags filled with certificates in his hands.

For the last three months, the school's doors have been open to the Muslim community to use as a Sunday school, and on Thursday morning the president of the Island's Muslim Society wanted to give thanks.

More kids, more space

Abusneena said with the growing number of children in his community the society was in need of a place to hold classes.

"We have ... more than 100 kids so that means you need more space, more surface, more accommodation, more volunteers," Abusneena said.

"The space is not easy to find everywhere."

That's when the society turned to the Public Schools Branch for a solution. Now, for $120 per day of use, the Muslim Society is able to use several classrooms, the multi-purpose room and the gymnasium at Stratford Elementary.

"We treat Stratford Elementary like our home and our kids, they love the school."

Giving thanks

On Thursday, members of the Muslim Society gave Stratford Elementary's teachers and principal gifts and certificates of appreciation.

"It's not easy to open your class to others," Abusneena said.

Abusneena says the society has been allowed to use classrooms like this one at Stratford Elementary School to teach kids in his community about Islam, Arabic and Canada. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The school's principal, Janet Cameron, said she was happy to be able to provide a space for the community.

"Any time we can help a local community and their involvement, and it just brings a good energy into our school and I think it's just a really good relationship," she said.

"It couldn't be better. I love having them."

Teaching about Islam, Arabic and Canada

Abusneena said they use the school to teach kids about Islam, speaking Arabic and for some, about their new homes.

"Most of our kids is coming as newcomers here in Canada, they have different culture," he said.

"This is very, very important for us to host all these kids to learn and teach them."

The society says it intends to use the space until at least June next year for Sunday school classes.

More P.E.I. news