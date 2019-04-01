P.E.I. Liberals propose $76M platform

The biggest chunk of proposed spending in the P.E.I Liberal's $76 million platform announced Monday morning is for personal tax reductions.

The party plans to invest $16.5 million into rental rebates, property tax savings, reducing the basic personal tax amount, and addition of tax credits for in-vitro-fertilization and children's and seniors' activities.

The Liberals are proposing a reduction in property taxes by 10 per cent and to provide a tax rebate for affordable rentals.

In the plan, another $15 million would be allocated to healthcare to increased walk-in-clinic capacity and recruitment of rural doctors, lower drug costs for seniors, upgrade mental health services and drop ambulance fees.

The Liberal's plan includes a patients-first healthcare plan the party says will ensure faster access to healthcare services.

The platform also promises 3,500 full time jobs over the next three years, a $500 Island education bond for every eligible Islander under 16, to increase the George Coles Bursary to $2,700 per year, hire an addition of 150 frontline educational staff and introduce a P.E.I. workers benefits which could support up to 12,600 Island workers.

