More than 1,100 surgeries on P.E.I. postponed because of COVID-19

Health Minister James Aylward says there are a total of 1,120 surgeries that have been delayed because of COVID-19.

The surgeries were all postponed during the 10-week period in which elective surgeries were put on hold.

Some of the postponed surgeries include:

491 eye surgeries.

262 orthopedic surgeries.

92 general surgeries.

76 ear, nose and throat surgeries.

63 obstetrics and gynecology surgeries.

44 urology surgeries.

37 plastic surgeries.

26 oral/dental surgeries.

Aylward presented the numbers during Friday's sitting of the legislature in response to questions asked by Liberal MLA Robert Henderson days earlier.

"We've already started elective surgeries. They're being scheduled and being performed as we speak," Aywlard said, adding that health-care providers are bringing in patients in priority of their needs.

Questions over backlog

But Henderson said he was alarmed by the number of delayed surgeries, especially with the anticipation that the wait-list would continue to grow.

'There's more [surgeries] coming in all the time. How long does the minister believe it will take to deal with this particular backlog, and what is he telling the individuals and families that are needing these required surgeries?" Henderson asked.

"I do appreciate that there is challenges and the health-care workers and the health-care industry out there has done pretty good, but I might remind you you've not had one person even go to a medical service for COVID yet."

'I'm alarmed as well'

"It's no secret that COVID-19 has created many issues here across P.E.I. We had to react … to a pandemic," Aylward responded.

"I'm alarmed as well at this number. But you know what? I'm sure if we looked at other jurisdictions and saw where they are, they would be in far worse situation than we are."

When later asked how long it would take for the wait-list to return to pre-COVID levels, Aylward did not have a timeline.

But he said his department is considering expanding hours in surgical wards, with the possibility of evening and weekend surgeries.

