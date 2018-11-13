P.E.I. government to open adoption records

On the first day of the fall sitting of the P.E.I. Legislature, the province announced it will be opening up Island adoption records.

Minister for Family and Human Services Tina Mundy talked about the decision during question period on Tuesday.

She said it comes after lengthy public consultation done by the Adoption Act review advisory committee, with both Islanders on P.E.I., and people out of province.

"We heard differing view points Mr. Speaker, but one thing that came out clear in the report was that adoption is an intensely personal and emotional subject for people who have experienced it," Mundy said.

"Not everyone's experience is the same."

Mundy said there are details to be worked out in the coming months but legislation will happen over the next year. She said government wants to ensure that all parties involved know their rights.

The change will be retroactive to existing records but Mundy said there will be an option for those wanting to protect their identity.

The minister did not have the adoption committee report with her but it will be tabled Wednesday.

The province began public consultations around adoption records earlier this year.

Under P.E.I. legislation the province's adoption records are currently considered sealed. Identities of the parties involved can only be revealed after those people have given their consent.

Without consent, the province only provided non-identifying information to people involved in an adoption, including information on the adoptee's birth history and early development, a physical description of the birth parents, and health information.

Most other provinces have moved to open up their adoption records, providing identifying information to parents and adult children unless they've specifically applied to have their information remain private.

