P.E.I. MLA says fentanyl-related death not made public by province

PC MLA Cory Deagle says the province has not made a fentanyl-related death, public.

During Tuesday's sitting of the legislature, Deagle said he was approached by a family in his riding that told him they had a family member recently die of an overdose of the narcotic.

Deagle said the family spoke to him after the public health alert was issued earlier this month, in which Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said there were three overdoses linked to fentanyl in a single day.

The MLA asked why the death was not made public during the health alert.

"[The family's] feeling was that sharing more information might help prevent a tragedy in the future. Another question to the minister of health, why would there be a reluctance from the province to acknowledge this?"

Privacy issue

Health Minister James Aylward did not confirm the death but responded saying, "It's not so much a reluctance to make such a public announcement versus a ... privacy issue around making such a statement, when there's a perceived overdose fatality."

But Aylward assured the legislature that his department, police agencies and mental health and addictions staff were all working to prevent future overdoses.

He said it is "paramount that we do everything we can to keep these terrible drugs off our streets."

On the province's webpage regarding the prevention of opiate-related overdoses, it says death investigations can take 12-18 months to complete. The site lists two accidental fentanyl-related deaths since 2016, with no figures yet for 2020.

After the sitting, Deagle said he acknowledges concerns around privacy, but hopes the province makes some information public as a method of prevention.

"Perhaps this would make people think twice," Deagle said.

"It's an epidemic ... obviously it has taken more lives so far on the Island than COVID at the moment so I think it's something government needs to put resources into."

