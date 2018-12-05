Green leader 'shocked' after Liberals shut down debate on changes to Elections Act

In a rare, procedural move, Liberal members shut down debate on changes to the Elections Act during Tuesday night's sitting of the legislature.

The Green Party of P.E.I. tabled a bill that would amend parts of the Election Act, including making Elections P.E.I. responsible for the appointment of district returning officers and not cabinet, one of the recommendations from the chief electoral officer's report three years ago.

Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker wanted to talk about those issues Tuesday night but didn't get the chance as the Liberals shut down second reading of the bill.

Deputy speaker Kathleen Casey took the podium and said she was concerned by what she called a lack of respect from the Greens toward the Legislative Management Committee.

"Discussions related to amendments of the Election Act should be first considered by the Legislative Management Committee," Casey said.

'I find the content of this legislation lacking'

A committee of five MLAs was tasked by the premier with reviewing the recommendations made by the chief electoral officer following the 2015 elections, among them is Bevan-Baker.

Casey added that she was concerned about a lack of public consultation on the proposed amendments and that further responsibilities placed on the chief electoral officer's office would require additional resources.

Liberal MLA and deputy speaker Kathleen Casey said the Green's bill works against the spirit of the legislative management committee. (Province of P.E.I.)

"I find the content of this legislation lacking and that is does not reflect the spirit of the work of the legislative management committee."

The house then voted down second-reading of the bill.

Three years to address recommendations

Bevan-Baker argued that the Legislative Management Committee had three years to address those recommendations from former Chief Electoral Officer Gary McLeod and that nothing has been done.

He also said conversations with Elections P.E.I. had highlighted the most necessary changes before the next election and that's what was included in the party's bill.

"It's really shocking to have brought a piece of legislation to the floor on what the expert, an independent officer of the legislature tells us are critical amendments that have to be made to the Act in order for his office to do their job properly and government shuts down debate," Bevan-Baker said.

