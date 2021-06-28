Lawrence MacAulay aims for 11th term as P.E.I. MP
Federal election not called yet, but MP says he will run again
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay says he plans to run for the Liberals in the next federal election, even though the election call has not been made yet.
MacAulay has won the riding in 10 consecutive elections, representing it for 33 years.
He has served in several cabinet portfolios, including Solicitor General, Agriculture and Agri-Food, and his current role as Minister of Veterans Affairs.
He announced his intentions on Twitter.
It’s always been an honour to represent the people of Cardigan, and I enjoy it as much as I did on Day 1. <br><br>We’ve done a lot for Eastern PEI by working together, and there’s still plenty left to do. Very proud to say I’ll be asking for your vote again, whenever the time comes. <a href="https://t.co/EmD4NLioTm">pic.twitter.com/EmD4NLioTm</a>—@L_MacAulay
MacAulay will be running against Wayne Phelan for the Conservatives. The NDP and Green parties have not officially announced their candidates in that riding.
The next federal election is scheduled for October, 2023. However there is wide speculation that an election could be called sometime this year.
