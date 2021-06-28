Skip to Main Content
PEI

Lawrence MacAulay aims for 11th term as P.E.I. MP

Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay says he plans to run for the Liberals in the next federal election, even though the call has not been made yet. MacAulay has represented the riding through 10 elections.

Federal election not called yet, but MP says he will run again

CBC News ·
Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay is P.E.I.'s longest serving MP. He was first elected in 1988. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay says he plans to run for the Liberals in the next federal election, even though the election call has not been made yet.

MacAulay has won the riding in 10 consecutive elections, representing it for 33 years.

He has served in several cabinet portfolios, including Solicitor General, Agriculture and Agri-Food, and his current role as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

He announced his intentions on Twitter.

MacAulay will be running against Wayne Phelan for the Conservatives. The NDP and Green parties have not officially announced their candidates in that riding.

The next federal election is scheduled for October, 2023. However there is wide speculation that an election could be called sometime this year.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now