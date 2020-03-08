On International Women's day, this Mi'kmaq woman remembers her fight against sexism

Georgina Knockwood Crane married her husband, Hubert, on Dec. 19, 1970.

She was a Mi'kmaq woman from Abegweit First Nations and he was a white man. Knockwood Crane describes her husband, who died last April, as her best friend.

"He became my best friend, he became my counsellor, he became my bosom buddy," she said with a smile.

But marrying him all those years ago meant Knockwood Crane was no longer allowed onto her reserve and her status as a native person was taken away.

Regina Knockwood Crane with her late husband Hubert Crane, who she married on Dec. 19, 1970. (Facebook)

"That was very hard to take from your own people because when I'd go back to the reserve they'd say 'Oh ... this is the white woman now,'" she said.

Both of Knockwood Crane's parents were Mi'kmaq but this was the case for any native woman who married a non-Indigenous person and her children.

This was not the case for native men who married a non-Indigenous person. Their wives, in turn, would get native status and be allowed on reserves.

'I'm going to keep fighting'

In the early 1970s, Knockwood Crane was one of hundreds of women who protested the rule on Parliament Hill.

"We wore our regalias, we had our drums and we marched up to the Parliament building and we drummed and drummed and drummed and chanted 'We are Mi'kmaq, we' are native, we are First Nations people. You did not drain our blood. We still have the same blood our mom and dad gave us.'"

Knockwood Crane attends a meeting for the Native Council of P.E.I. She says discussing the rights of off-reserve natives brings up painful memories. (Julien Lecacheur/CBC)

The rules have since changed. Many First Nations women regained their status after amendments to the Indian Act in 2017, but Knockwood Crane said sexism still exists and the fight for rights goes on.

"I'm 70 now ... I don't care how old I get, I'll still fight for my rights, my children's rights, my grandchildren's rights. It's something that has to keep on going and as a woman I'm going to keep fighting."

