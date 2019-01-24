Dozens stop traffic in downtown Charlottetown for Native Council solidarity rally

Traffic was briefly brought to a halt in downtown Charlottetown by dozens of protesters Thursday afternoon during a rally in solidarity with Indigenous protesters in B.C.

At around noon, protesters stepped onto the street in front of Province House to get the attention of drivers and pedestrians. A few members of the Indigenous community sang an honour song while others held signs.

The event was organized by the Native Council of Prince Edward Island to show solidarity with members of the Wet'suwet'en Nation in northern B.C., who have been protesting the construction of a natural gas pipeline on their traditional territory.

"We are in similar circumstances," said Lisa Cooper, president of the council.

"We're here to support the Wet'suwet'en because they're the same as us. They're on unceded territory as we are."

Provinces 'doing little' to recognize Indigenous rights

The Coastal GasLink pipeline project is approved by the Wet'suwet'en Nation's elected leaders, but staunchly opposed by hereditary chiefs.

Two camps were set up to deny the company's employees access to the traditional territory. Coastal GasLink calls those camps along the route blockades.

In early January, 14 people were arrested in a heated exchange with RCMP, who were enforcing a court injunction to give the company access to the area.

Members of the rally step onto Great George and Grafton streets, temporarily blocking traffic. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"A lot of these provinces are doing little to uphold their agreements with us, of recognizing our rights, interests and needs and for us this is important for all of Canada to know there can be no reconciliation without justice," said Cooper.

"If you're going to move forward on reconciliation, there has to be free and prior consent."

Focus on Indigenous communities living on traditional territory

Cooper said that the rally is also to bring awareness on the broader issues of discrimination stemming from the Indian Act.

"It's time for Canada to recognize that Indigenous communities are not just Indian Act band chiefs or Indian Act reserves. We continue to reside on our traditional territory," she said.

Cooper said the Native Council of P.E.I. is hoping to work alongside the province to fill the gaps in services for Indigenous people that live off-reserve.

