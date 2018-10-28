P.E.I. man 'troubled' after trespasser cuts horse's hair

An Island man said he's disturbed after someone apparently trespassed onto his property and cut his horse's hair.

Frank Dourte lives on Panmure Island and has some farm animals on his property, including an 18-year-old horse named Yoshi.

Dourte said he was working in his barn on Friday afternoon when he noticed something was wrong with the horse.

"The horse came running into the shelter in a bit of a panic and when I looked at her, she was missing a bit of mane, both on her tail and from her bangs, way down to her wither," he said.

Dourte said he suspects it happened between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon because Yoshi is put away every night.

'It just scares me a little bit'

"It kind of worries me that somebody just goes on the property, crossed the electric fence and barbed wire, got into the field and start trimming the mane of a horse," he said. "It just scares me a little bit that they can just do that in daylight.

"How can somebody do that? That's very selfish."

Yoshi had much of the hair cut from her mane and some from her tail. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

He said the horse is otherwise unhurt, but he has since reported the incident to RCMP. Const. Robert Honkoop, with Kings District detachment, said the matter is under investigation.

"It didn't appear to be anything malicious, but certainly peculiar," Honkoop said, adding that he's never seen an incident like this before.

"We certainly do come across different types of files in the run of a day, but nothing quite similar to this."

Person 'put their life in danger'

Dourte said he's the only person in the area with a horse and can only guess why someone decided to cut Yoshi's hair.

"One thing went through my mind, it's a very brave individual. They must know horses because she's a big animal. Like we're talking 1,100 pounds."

He said his neighbours are unsettled by the incident. He hopes people will be on alert in case something like this happens again.

"I'm just troubled by it. I don't understand why something like that would happen and what would be the purpose and the person doing it put their life in danger."

Honkoop said RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Kings District detachment.

