P.E.I. Home and School Federation aiming to expand after-school programs

P.E.I's Home and School Federation passed a resolution at its annual general meeting this past weekend, pushing the province to make after-school care free and accessible for children in kindergarten to Grade 6.

Currently, most after-school programs in P.E.I. cost parents $15 to $18 a day.

There's also a limited number of spaces. The federation said that while there are more than 8,000 children aged five to nine in the province, there are only 2,200 after-school spaces.

Federation president Dionne Tuplin said that has to change.

"There's a need for an avenue for young children to have a space after school, where they can't necessarily go home, because there won't be a parent there," Tuplin said.

"With the after-school program, it'll help keep our kids grounded, help them further any skills or knowledge they might have, and keep them in a safe space."

In 2022, Islanders voted for school board trustees by mail-in ballot. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

In its resolution, the federation also pointed to the labour challenges facing the province. Free access to after-school programs may allow more parents of young kids to work and support the economy, Tuplin said.

The issue is one officials have discussed, the Department of Education said in an email to CBC News.

"Needs vary in different regions of the province; however, we are committed to exploring the feasibility of a universal after-school program, and what that system could look like in P.E.I.," the email said.

Simultaneous municipal and school trustee elections?

The federation also passed a resolution asking the Department of Education to work with the Public Schools Branch and Elections P.E.I. to hold school board trustee elections at the same time as municipal elections.

"Based off the school board elections that took place last fall, it was great it came back after a 14-year hiatus. However in terms of the timing, there were a lot of factors that fell into place that resulted in a lot of chaos and confusion," Tuplin said.

At the time of the last school board elections, some Islanders were without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona.

Requests for mail-in ballots to vote in the election were just at over three-and-a-half per cent even though the deadline to apply was extended.

While the weather can't be controlled, it would be easier for everyone if municipal and school board elections are held at the same time, Tuplin said.

"Voters will already be going out to the polls to vote in their municipality," she said.

The Department of Education is looking into the last school board election.

"We are working with Elections P.E.I. on a full debrief on the 2022 school board elections and ways to improve the process. The ideas put forward in Saturday's resolution will be considered for the next election cycle," officials with the department said in an email.