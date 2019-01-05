Province considers next step for program that finds shelter for those in need

The province is exploring the next phase of its emergency help line which places Islanders needing emergency shelter in hotel rooms and provides other support services.

In late December, the government launched a program allowing people to call a toll-free number if they didn't have a safe place to stay for the night.

Those in need can find shelter until they are able to find a better solution with the help of government or community organizations.

65 calls in about two weeks

The Department of Family and Human Services has received 65 calls seeking support services, or a room.

It has booked 48 rooms for people so far with 30 rooms currently booked, most of them for individual men or women.

Islanders can now call a hotline for support if they are in urgent need of shelter. (Tammy MacKinnon/Facebook)

The province said about 40 people have been connected with social assistance or a housing program. It said an average of six followup phone calls are made for people who reach out to the line.

"It's been an open-door service for many and just a navigation service for many as well," said Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy.

Partnering with more hotels across P.E.I.

While anyone on the Island is able to call the line and get help, the program has mainly focused on needs in Charlottetown.

Mundy said beginning next week the province will be connecting with other hotels across P.E.I. that would be interested in serving as emergency shelters for the pilot program.

"With Summerside and Charlottetown being our largest urban centres, those will probably be the focus immediately," she said. "However, we will be reaching out Tignish to Souris as we roll out the program just to make sure we are reaching every nook and cranny on the Island."

Mundy said there are no additional incentives for hotel or motel owners to partner with the province, but several have contacted the department to express interest.

Some people 'aren't ready to seek help'

While the department and phone line have been busy since the program was launched, Mundy said there have been a few people who have refused help because of some of its expectations, which involves addiction recovery for those who need it.

They have to be ready to accept the help. - Tina Mundy, minister of Family and Human Services

"We are hearing from some of our community partners whereas people aren't ready to seek help at this time," said Mundy.

"They have to be ready to accept the help and when they are, by all means, we'll direct them where they need to go to get that help and develop a plan for recovery for them."

Mundy said it's too early to tell if hotel rooms will remain available in the spring and summer or how the program will evolve. But she said the province is working to figure that out.

She said her department will launch a task force next week to look at creative shelter options and more permanent solutions for people in need.

