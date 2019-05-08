Emergency alert test helping P.E.I. officials fine-tune system

Alarms on cellphones, radios and televisions went off across P.E.I. at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday as part of national testing of Canada's Alert Ready system.

It's the latest in a series of tests of the system which was introduced in 2015. In April 2018, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission made it mandatory for wireless providers to implement the system.

"Testing of all components across the country is an important and necessary part of any public alerting system," said Pelmorex, the company that runs the test, in a statement to CBC.

"It provides an opportunity to validate and improve the end to end performance and reliability of the system."

P.E.I. has never had to use the alarm for an actual emergency but officials with the Emergency Measures Office said testing is crucial.

"The purpose behind the test is really to ensure that our systems are working properly," said Tanya Mullally, the province's emergency management co-ordinator.

"It's an opportunity to educate the public that if there was a life saving message, we need to ensure people were hearing that this an opportunity for them to know what to look for and how to respond to it."

Fine-tuning the system

In the past, Mullally said alarms haven't always reached the right places or people. These tests help address those issues.

If Islanders heard or saw tests for New Brunswick or Nova Scotia, Mullally said that is expected.

"Some areas on the coast do pick up some of the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia cell phone coverage so you might see one of their alerts," she said.

Some people may think it's a simple message, Mullally said, but getting the system set up is an involved process, including verifying every bit of information that goes out to the network to avoid releasing any inaccuracies.

People are invited to share their feedback on the alarm with the Emergency Measures Office.

