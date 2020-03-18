P.E.I.'s government-run liquor and cannabis stores closing Thursday because of COVID-19

Island liquor and cannabis retail stores will be closing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison made the announcement Wednesday that doors will be closed as of Thursday at 2 p.m.

"I advised cabinet today that liquor and cannabis stores are not considered essential," Morrison said during her daily briefing.

Morrison asked that non-essential businesses close until further notice. There are 17 government-owned liquor and cannabis stores across P.E.I.

When asked about the possible implications of closing liquor stores for those with severe alcohol addictions, Morrison said that factored into the decision to not close stores immediately.

"It's a balancing act but we know alcohol is not considered an essential service at this time, and we are going to try and give some time until tomorrow," she said.

Time lapse video outside the PEI liquor store before it closes. Lineup has at least 30 people in it. Security at the front. No social distancing as you can seen. ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/3FU23fXINX">pic.twitter.com/3FU23fXINX</a> —@izavarise

And nowww the line at the Cannabis store in Charlottetown. <a href="https://t.co/XjwlfjGOWq">pic.twitter.com/XjwlfjGOWq</a> —@izavarise

The province said the closure does not apply to agency liquor store locations at Wood Islands, Murray Harbour, Morell, Kinkora, Eldon, East Royalty, Wellington and Cavendish.

Lines started forming at P.E.I. liquor and cannabis stores following the announcement.

Morrison said there will be security at stores to limit the number of people permitted in at one time, which will allow for social distancing.

