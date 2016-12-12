COVID-19 forces hundreds of layoffs on P.E.I., businesses face 'heartbreaking' decisions

Employers and employees across P.E.I. are dealing with layoffs as many businesses are forced to shut down because of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms, with the option of offering take-out if they wanted to. All non-essential services were also asked to shut down.

Wednesday, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said all hair, beauty and tattoo salons and shops would be closing and she asked all private businesses to close unless they offered essential services.

Chris Francis, co-owner of Receiver Coffee in Charlottetown, let go of 30 employees.

"These decisions aren't taken lightly. It's been probably the most stressful week of our working life as business owners, you know. It was heartbreaking for us to have to make the decision," he said.

Francis said he's been in regular communication with his staff. Most are eligible for employment insurance but Francis said for those who aren't, management is trying to find ways to keep them employed.

"We're pushing things as long as we can in a safe way that we feel is responsible and not putting people at further danger," Francis said.

He said he hopes to hire everyone back once restaurants are allowed to re-open.

More layoffs

On Tuesday, Kevin Murphy, president and CEO of Murphy Hospitality Group, said the company will be laying off about 200 employees on P.E.I., and a total of 400 people across the Maritimes.

The Delta Hotel by Marriott is "experiencing significant drops in demand at properties globally with an uncertain duration," said media spokesperson Sabrina Bhangoo.

Because of social distancing, the company is implementing a reduction in hours "or a temporary leave" for many associates at its properties.

A spokesperson for the Delta Hotel says the company is 'adjusting global operations accordingly which has meant either [a] reduction in hours or a temporary leave for many.' (marriott.com)

"Associates will keep their health benefits during this difficult period and continue to be eligible for company-paid free short-term disability that provides income protection should they get sick," Bhangoo said.

Banghoo did not specify whether any employees had been laid off at the Delta Hotel location in Charlottetown.

