P.E.I. councillor says he won't resign over sign that called unmarked Indigenous graves a hoax

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Amid renewed calls for his resignation, a councillor in the village of Murray Harbour, P.E.I., says he will not step down over a sign he installed on his property.

The sign on John Robertson's property called the detection of unmarked graves at the former sites of residential schools in the last few years a "mass grave hoax." It added: "Redeem Sir John A's integrity."

Since the confirmation of community knowledge of suspected unmarked graves in British Columbia, First Nations across Canada have located evidence of the remains of more than 2,300 children in suspected unmarked graves at or near former residential schools and Indian hospitals, according to a report from the independent special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked graves and burial sites associated with Indian Residential Schools that was released earlier this year.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

Robertson said he took the sign down because some people were "not getting the message" as he intended it.

"I'm sorry for people who felt upset or hurt by what was on the sign," Robertson said Monday during an interview. "I hope it is an opportunity for us all to learn."

The sign was located on property owned by Murray Harbour Coun. John Robertson. (Harry Vanden Broek)

In a statement released Sunday, P.E.I. Sen. Brian Francis said Robertson should step down immediately.

He said the incident shows how "denialism" is used to "minimize and even ridicule established facts about the historical and ongoing injustices faced" by Indigenous communities.

My statement regarding Indian Residential School Denialism by Murray Harbour Councillor John Robertson. <a href="https://t.co/6uG5eHZf9Q">https://t.co/6uG5eHZf9Q</a> <a href="https://t.co/0WzwOyrkO3">pic.twitter.com/0WzwOyrkO3</a> —@BrianFrancisPEI

"The impact of denialism is profound," Francis's statement said, in part. "It invalidates painful experiences, perpetuates discriminatory and racist beliefs and practices and hinders efforts to rebuild."

Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould and Murray Harbour Mayor Terry White have also said Roberston should leave his post.

Roberston said he will not resign because he is "not guilty of anything worth stepping down for."

The mayor has invited Gould to attend Murray Harbour's council meeting Wednesday night to present and educate on Indigenous history.

When asked if he would be going, Robertson said "No comment."

Support is available for anyone affected by the lingering effects of residential school and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.