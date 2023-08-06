P.E.I. Community Fridge celebrates 2nd anniversary

Organizers of a community fridge in Charlottetown are marking its second anniversary Sunday afternoon.

Since it began, a number of fridges have been set up by other groups and communities across the Island. The fridges provide food for people in need.

Sandra Sunil, who helped start the project in Charlottetown, said it's been great to see a community come together to address food insecurity.

"I think it's made a significant difference in terms of ensuring that folks have … immediate access to food," Sunil said.

She and fellow organizers hope the expansion of community fridge programs on P.E.I. can push government to do more to address food insecurity, Sunil said.

Sandra Sunil, who helped start the project in Charlottetown, says it's important to remember that everyone shows needs differently. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"It's really opened people's eyes, and helped in terms of having a resource that is low barrier," she said.

Sunday's event will feature a free barbecue, henna art, musical performances and a dunk tank.

"We hope everyone comes," she said. "Really anyone can join the celebration."

'It's not our place to police anyone'

Back in February, concerns were raised about people taking large amounts of food from the community fridge in Summerside, or taking high-priced items and selling them.

But Sunil said it's important to remember that everyone shows needs differently. People might be collecting food for multiple people, or cooking a large meal for a group, she said.

"Really, it's not our place to judge," she said. "It's not our place to police anyone else."

The anniversary event is planned for Sunday from 2-4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club, where the fridge is located.

"It's really celebrating all the efforts folks have taken to support each other."