Construction begins on 12-bed expansion at Chez-nous in Wellington

Construction of a multi-million dollar expansion of La Coopérative Le Chez-Nous Ltée​, a long-term care facility in Wellington, P.E.I., is finally underway after years of planning.

Provincial officials and members of the co-op gathered at the existing facility for a sod-turning ceremony Monday.

The plans include adding 12 new manor care rooms in a 5,600-square-foot extension to the existing 47 community care beds.

Expansion years in the making

President Marcel Richard said the community had been lobbying for a licence for years. It was finally granted last November.

"Today is very exciting and I can say emotional that it's something that we've been working very, very hard for almost eight years now," Richard said.

Chez-nous president Marcel Richard said the facility's expansion project has been several years in the making. The $2 million project is funded entirely by the co-operative. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The project is costing the co-op about $2 million, but it's an expansion Richard said is desperately needed. There are more than 50 people on the waiting list for Chez-nous, the majority of which are from the nearby francophone community in Wellington.

"We know that we are not going to be able to accommodate everybody that we have on our lists at present," Richard said of the project.

"We're at max as far as extension-wise that we're going to be able to do on this premises because we're running out of land and so that causes a little bit of a problem for sure."

10 new staff positions

But even though the expansion is just 12 beds, resident Aline Richard said it's a chance for members of the francophone community to be closer to home.

"They'll be with us. We won't have to go out to see them. Very nice thing," she said, smiling.

There will be about 10 new staff positions added to the facility.

The project will also include a community room, new office space, an upstairs dorm for employees and more parking. It's expected to be complete by November 1.

