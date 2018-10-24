Y's Men's yearly food drive 'extremely important' to those in need

The Charlottetown Y's Men's club is holding its 32nd annual food drive next week in support of the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry.

Bill Irwin, the club's chair, has been involved since it first started. He said volunteers will be going door-to-door in Charlottetown and Cornwall collecting non-perishable food items on Monday Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Upper Room general manager Mike MacDonald said this drive is extremely important.

"This time of the year we're serving about 525 families. About 1,600 people at the food bank. And about 3,300 meals a month at the soup kitchen," he said.

'The biggest food drive'

"You know there's lots of people knocking on our doors, looking for a little bit of help. We're fortunate with the support of the Y's Men's … and so many other groups that give us their time, that we can meet that need," MacDonald said, adding it's by far, the biggest food drive for the organization.

"In fact, it's twice the size of our next biggest food drive. And it really starts out our Christmas season. It gets us going … without this drive, we'd be in real trouble."

MacDonald encourages anyone wanting to help to donate non-perishable food items such as pasta, cereal and canned vegetables.

Irwin said at the moment, they are in need of more volunteers in the East Royalty area.

He says those wanting more details or interested in volunteering can contact him at 902-569-3187.

