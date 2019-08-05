Why Holland College is asking the community to help test Charlottetown ponds

For the first time, P.E.I.'s Holland College is asking the public to help to check the health of Charlottetown ponds.

The college's department of environmental science has been testing ponds for the last three years, but this year it's been given a grant by the city to involve members of the community in its work.

"We believe the public … are very intelligent, very smart and very curious. They want to look after the environment as much as we do," said Bryan Grimmelt, learning manager at Holland College for environmental science.

The college held a community outreach event at Barbour's Pond in East Royalty Monday that included a barbecue, water testing, microscope stations and invertebrate identification. The event was designed to encourage local residents to learn more about local watersheds.

The water testing evaluates water quality by assessing oxygen levels, measuring toxins, analyzing minerals and looking for any living things in the pond in question.

"It's a very collective community effort and this way we can help just enhance everybody's appreciation … at what ponds are around Charlottetown," said Grimmelt.

Hopeful program will continue

Some people who took part in Monday's event included participants at a City of Charlottetown day camp. Camp counsellor Lauren McAdam said the event was a perfect opportunity for the kids to get hands-on experience in environmental science.

As part of Monday's tests, local residents were able to analyze some of the insects living in Barbour's Pond using a microscope from Holland College's environmental science program. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"We're always learning about how it's good to save the environment and stuff like that," McAdam said. "So we thought it would be a good idea to give them a firsthand look on why the nature aspect of it is so important.

"They're really interested in the bugs," McAdam said with a laugh.

Grimmelt said the hope is to continue the community event every year for water testing. The information collected helps his group respond to any problems found in the city's ponds.

"Every year is unique in its own way and we want to know how stable systems are and denote any changes that are occurring," he said.

