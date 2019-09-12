How P.E.I. charities are adapting to COVID-19

Some P.E.I. charities and fundraisers are having to adapt the way they raise money to survive and continue to help others throughout COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, many of them relied on dinners, galas, telethons or selling lottery tickets at community halls to raise money but like many other things, the pandemic has thrown a wrench into all of that.

The Community Foundation of P.E.I. is one organization that found itself having to make changes.

Right now it's raising money to help charities impacted by COVID-19 through a Chase the Ace fundraiser but instead of selling tickets in person, the foundation is hosting the lottery sale online.

"It was really a little bit of research on our part to determine does something exist that we could do fully online," said Kent Hudson, the foundation's executive director.

"Once we found that, we quickly shifted gears into the development process and being able to get it up and running as quickly as possible which was no small task as well in terms of the system itself."

COVID-19 has lead to 'difficult' decisions

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation has also had to pivot how it usually operates. It had to cancel its annual telethon this year.

"That was a very difficult decision after 23 years. It's an annual Island tradition as well as all of the events that support and are celebrated on the telethon that had to be cancelled. So you know we're all feeling that," said foundation CEO Tracy Comeau.

The QEH Eastlink Telethon usually raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for the QEH Foundation. Last year's event raised more than $640,000, but this year, organizers had to cancel the event. They will be creating an online video instead. (QEH Foundation)

But she said donors have still stepped up to give during the pandemic.

Comeau said the foundation will create a video to share online to celebrate its donors and those usually involved with the telethon.

Hudson and Comeau both said the hope is to be able to keep raising awareness for their causes. COVID-19 might not be going away any time soon, but neither has the need to support those who need help.

